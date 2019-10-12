- Above is the full match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto from NJPW Destruction in 2007. Near the end of the match, Tanahashi forced a tap out via the Texas Cloverleaf.

- Ring of Honor's Honor United UK tour goes down in London (October 25), Newport (October 26), and Bolton (October 27). Here are the current cards for the four upcoming shows.

United Honor - London

* Aussie Open vs. PCO and Brody King

* Jay Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

* Rush and Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Flamita vs. Colt Cabana

United Honor - Newport

* Bandido and Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

* Aussie Open vs. The Briscoes

* Joe Hendry vs. Matt Taven

* Rush and Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King and PCO

* Lana Austin vs. Kelly Klein

United Honor - Bolton

* Rush (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Bandido vs. Mike Bailey

* Aussie Open vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

* Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young

- Typhoon Hagibis crashed into Japan earlier today, which flooded the first floor of the NJPW Dojo. Jushin Liger and Yota Tsuji sent photos of what the inside looks like. Liger wrote (as translated by NJPW Commentator Chris Charlton), "The Dojo is flooding. We carried stuff up to the second floor but the water isn't stopping."