NJPW King of Pro Wrestling will take place tomorrow from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning early Monday at 4 am ET / 1 am PT. The event will stream on NJPW World.
Tomorrow's card will feature Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA. Jon Moxley will also make his return to the promotion to defend the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson in a No DQ match.
Below is the full lineup:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
RIGHTS TO G1 CLIMAX CONTRACT FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 14
Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. EVIL
IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ MATCH)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Will Ospreay (c) vs. El Phantasmo
Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki
Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi
Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Taichi
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano
Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI