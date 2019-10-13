NJPW King of Pro Wrestling will take place tomorrow from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning early Monday at 4 am ET / 1 am PT. The event will stream on NJPW World.

Tomorrow's card will feature Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA. Jon Moxley will also make his return to the promotion to defend the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson in a No DQ match.

Below is the full lineup:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA

RIGHTS TO G1 CLIMAX CONTRACT FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 14

Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. EVIL

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ MATCH)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI