The road to King of Pro-Wrestling took place today for New Japan Pro Wrestling with their New Japan Road event inside Korakuen Hall. The main event featured EVIL and SANADA defeating Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi. Another highlight of the bout was Toru Yano, Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships. As a result, they broke the record for most successful title defenses with four.

Below are the full results:

* EVIL and SANADA def. Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi

- EVIL pinned Ibushi following EVIL

* Toru Yano, Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI - NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships

- Toru Yano pinned Tomoaki Honma following a Rollup

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI def. Taichi and DOUKI

- BUSHI pinned DOUKI following MX

* SHO, YOH, Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii def. Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, Jado and Taiji Ishimori

- Goto pinned Gedo following GTR.

* Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask via DQ

- Liger lost his temper with the referee, forcing the DQ

* Shingo Takagi def. Toa Henare

- Takagi pinned Henare following a Made in Japan

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuya Uemura def. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yota Tsuji

- Tenzan pinned Tsuji following an Anaconda Vice

The next show for NJPW is King of Pro-Wrestling on Monday, October 14 inside Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The main event will be Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship v. SANADA.