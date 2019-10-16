The road to Power Struggle began for New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier today. Inside Korakuen Hall, day one of NJPW's Super Jr. Tag League Tournament started. In the main event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Karl Fredericks

- KENTA pinned Fredericks following a GTS

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and DOUKI

- EVIL submitted DOUKI with a Scorpion Deathlock

* Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Yota Tsuji

- Henare pinned Tsuji following an Uranage

Tournament Matches

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori def. Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles

- Phantasmo pinned Eagles following CR2

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. SHO and YOH

- El Desperado submitted SHO following a Numero Dos

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero def. TJP and Clark Connors

- Romero submitted Connors following a Diablo Armbar

* Volador Jr. and Titan def. Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

- Titan pinned Uemura following a Diving Foot Stomp

Super Jr. Tag League Standings



* Volador Jr. and Titan (2)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (2)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2)

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (2)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (0)

* SHO and YOH (0)

* TJP & Clark Connors (0)

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Thursday, October 17 inside Korakuen Hall. The following Super Jr. Tag League bouts will be featured:

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay v. SHO and YOH

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru v. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

* Volador Jr. and Titan v. Clark Connors and TJP

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura v. Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero