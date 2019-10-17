The road to Power Struggle continued for New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier today. Inside Korakuen Hall, day two of NJPW's Super Jr. Tag League Tournament took place. In the main event, SHO and YOH of Roppongi 3K defeated Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Toa Henare

- Takahashi pinned Henare following Pimp Juice

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and DOUKI

- Takagi pinned DOUKI following a Pumping Bomber

* Tomoaki Honma and Karl Fredericks def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Yota Tsuji

- Fredericks submitted Tsuji with an Elevated Boston Crab

Tournament Matches

* SHO and YOH def. Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles

- YOH pinned Eagles following a Five Star Clutch

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

- Desperado pinned Ishimori following a Pinche Loco

* Volador Jr. and Titan def. TJP and Clark Connors

- Titan pinned Connors following a Springboard Double Stomp

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero def. Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

- Taguchi pinned Uemura following Dodon

Super Jr. Tag League Standings



* Volador Jr. and Titan (4)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (4)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4)

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (2)

* SHO and YOH (2)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (0)

* TJP & Clark Connors (0)

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Saturday, October 19 inside Tainai City Gymnasium in Niigata. The following Super Jr. Tag League bouts will be featured:

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay v. Titan and Volador Jr.

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura v. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori