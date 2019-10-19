Night three of Road To Power Struggle took place in Niigata at the Tainai City Gymnasium. The Super Junior Tag League tournament continued with Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeating Titan and Volador Jr.

Below are the full results:

Non-tournament Matches:

* Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Rocky Romero defeated Suzuki gun (El Desperado and DOUKI)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi)

* Bullet Club (KENTA, Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Karl Fredericks, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii

* CHAOS (SHO, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Clark Connors, TJP, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Super Junior Tag League Tournament Matches:

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeated Titan and Volador Jr.

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

Here are the current standings for the Super Junior Tag League tournament:

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru: 4 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero: 4 points

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori: 4 points

* Volador Jr. and Titan: 4 points

* SHO and YOH: 2 points

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles: 2 points

* TJP and Clark Connors: 0 points

* Tiger Mask IV and Yuya Uemura: 0 points