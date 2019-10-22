The road to Power Struggle continued for New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier today. Inside Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in an NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Tournament match. In the main event Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, SHO and YOH.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, SHO and YOH

- Ospreay pinned SHO following a Stormbreaker

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Tomoaki Honma def. Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

- Ishii pinned Takahashi following a Vertical Drop Brainbuster

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and DOUKI

- EVIL submitted DOUKI with a Scorpion Deathlock

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Clark Connors

- Ishimori submitted Connors with a Yes Lock

* Titan and Volador Jr. def. Tiger Mask and Yota Tsuji

- Titan pinned Tsuji following a Springboard Double Stomp

* TJP and Karl Fredericks def. Toa Henare and Yuya Uemura

- TJP pinned Uemura following a Detonation Kick

Tournament Match



* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Taguchi pinned Kanemaru following a Dodon

Super Jr. Tag League Standings



* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (6)

* Volador Jr. and Titan (4)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4)

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (4)

* SHO and YOH (4)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (2)

* TJP & Clark Connors (0)

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Wednesday, October 23 inside Tsurugajo Gymnasium in Fukushima. The main event will be Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles v. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, TJP and Clark Connors. The following Super Jr. Tag League bout will be featured:

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi v. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori