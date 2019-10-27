Night nine of Road To Power Struggle took place in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. The Super Junior Tag League tournament continued with Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi defeating SHO and YOH.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament matches:

* Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and BUSHI by DQ

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma, and Karl Fredericks defeated Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo

Super Junior Tag League Matches:

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles defeated Tiger Mask IV and Yuya Uemura

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated TJP and Clark Connors

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Volador Jr. and Titan

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated SHO and YOH

Here are the current Super Junior Tag League standings:

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori: 8 points (4-1)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero: 8 points (4-1)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru: 6 points (3-2)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles: 6 points (3-2)

* Volador Jr. and Titan: 6 points (3-2)

* SHO and YOH: 4 points (2-2)

* Tiger Mask IV and Yuya Uemura: 0 points (0-4)

* TJP and Clark Connors: 0 points (0-5)