Day ten of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Road to Power Struggle event took place earlier today inside Korakuen Hall. In the main event, Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeated Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi in a Super Jr. Tag League bout.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

- White finished Henare following a Bladerunner

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and DOUKI

- Naito finished DOUKI following a Destino

* Karl Fredericks def. Yota Tsuji

Tournament Matches



* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay def. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

- Ospreay finished Romero following a Stormbreaker

* SHO and YOH def. Titan and Volador Jr.

- YOH finished Titan following a Dragon Suplex Hold

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori def. TJP and Clark Connors

- Phantasmo finished Connors following a Flying Squirrel

Here are the current Super Junior Tag League standings:



* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (10)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (8)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (8)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8)

* Volador Jr. and Titan (6)

* SHO and YOH (6)

* Tiger Mask IV and Yuya Uemura (0)

* TJP and Clark Connors (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Wednesday, October 30 inside Twin Messe Shizuoka. The main event will be Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi. The following Super Jr. Tag League bout will be featured:

* Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask v. SHO and YOH