Day eleven of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Road to Power Struggle event took place earlier today inside Twin Messe Shizuoka. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Inushi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero. The Super Jr. Tag League tournament continued as well, as SHO and YOH defeated Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Inushi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero

- Tanahashi finished Eagles following a High Fly Flow

* Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Toa Henare

- White finished Henare following a Bladerunner

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru and TAICHI

- Naito finished Kanemaru following a Destino

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Clark Connors

- Phantasmo finished Connors following a CRII

* Titan and Volador Jr. def. El Desperado and DOUKI

- Titan finished DOUKI following a Springboard Double Stomp

* TJP and Karl Fredericks def. Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma

- TJP finished Tsuji following a Detonation Kick

Tournament Match

* SHO and YOH def. Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask

- YOH finished Uemura following a Dragon Suplex

Here are the current Super Junior Tag League standings:

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (10)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (8)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (8)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8)

* SHO and YOH (8)

* Volador Jr. and Titan (6)

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura (0)

* TJP and Clark Connors (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Thursday, October 31 inside Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, The Second Gymnasium. The main event will be Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Volador Jr. and Titan. The following Super Jr. Tag League bout will be featured:

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura v. TJP and Clark Connors