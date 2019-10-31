Day twelve of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Road to Power Struggle event took place earlier today inside Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, The Second Gymnasium. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Titan and Volador Jr. The Super Jr. Tag League tournament continued as well, as Clark Connors and TJP defeated Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Titan and Volador Jr.

- Ospreay finished Titan following a Stormbreaker

* Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Toa Henare

- KENTA finished Henare following the Game Over

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi via disqualification

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori def. Jushin Thunder Liger and Rocky Romero

- Phantasmo finished Liger following an Inside Cradle

* SHO and YOH def. DOUKI and El Desperado

- YOH finished DOUKI following a Dragon Suplex

* Karl Fredericks and Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji

- Fredericks finished Tsuji following an Elevated Half Boston Crab

Tournament Match



* Clark Connors and TJP defeated Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask

- TJP finished Uemura following a Detonation Kick

Here are the current Super Junior Tag League standings:



* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (10)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (8)

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (8)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8)

* SHO and YOH (8)

* Volador Jr. and Titan (6)

* TJP and Clark Connors (2)

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura (0)

The Road to Power Struggle tour continues Friday, November 1 inside OSAKA PREFECTURAL GYM #2. The following Super Jr. Tag League bouts will be featured:

* SHO and YOH v. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles v. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Titan and Volador Jr.