Today at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling (full results here), Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA.

Also at the event, Kota Ibushi retained the rights to his Wrestle Kingdom 14 title match after defeating EVIL. Ibushi obtained those rights after winning this year's G1 Climax.

At the end of today's show, Okada felt like his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match was obvious and called out Ibushi. His challenger made his way to the ring and officially challenged Okada to a match. Okada agreed to the bout and the main event for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome is set.

This year there Wrestle Kingdom 14 will have a second day of action at the same venue on January 5.