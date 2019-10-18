The National Wrestling Alliance announced today that tickets for their upcoming Into The Fire pay-per-view sold out in just 3 hours.

As noted, NWA Into The Fire will take place on Saturday, December 14 from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will begin at 6:05pm ET, and is scheduled to end at 9:30pm ET.

NWA will then tape more episodes of Power on Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 at the same location. Tickets for those events are still available.

According to the ticket page, they were offering twenty VIP tickets at $150 each, and fifty of the Multi-Day General Admission tickets at $75 each. There's no word yet on how many of the $30 General Admission tickets were offered for the pay-per-view.

The NWA, under owner Billy Corgan, has been a hot topic of discussion in the world of pro wrestling lately as they recently launched their NWA Power series on YouTube. Most of the feedback on Power has been really positive. You can see this week's episode above, the second of the series, and below is the full announcement on Into The Fire tickets selling out: