Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages.

A trailer of Aron Stevens new movie, entitled Tropical Pirates, plays. Graphic reads that it comes out in 2020. A series of tweets praising the first three weeks of Powerrr is shown as the countdown to the show reaches zero.

A recap of last week's episode, which included Tim Storm's alliance with Eli Drake, is shown. The two teamed up to face the Dawsons in a losing effort. Post match, world champion Nick Aldis came to check on Storm with Drake watching on.

Joe Galli and Jim Cornette welcome us to another edition of NWA Powerrr. They run down the evening's card. The National Heavyweight champion James Storm approaches the desk. He says he's tired of having to prove himself week after week. "I don't have to prove anything," growls Storm. He calls out Colt Cabana, who comes out to confront Storm. Cabana says everyone knows that the title belongs to him, and the only reason he doesn't have it is because of his bum leg. Eli Drake and Nick Aldis join in. Aldis acknowledges Storm's constant challenges, then says that Drake's only vice in life is that he wants to be just like him. Aldis challenges Storm to a six-man tag match, telling the National champion that he can bring any two men he wants. Aldis says that if his team wins, Cabana gets a rematch for the National title. Storm responds: "If my team wins...I get at a shot at that." (Pointing to the world's title). Both men agree ending the segment.

Footage of Aldis accidentally clotheslining Kamille, and the ongoing controversy between Aldis and commentator Joe Galli. Galli has attempted several times to ask Kamille about how she feels, but she's chosen not to speak.