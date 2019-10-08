The premiere episode of NWA Powerrr was tonight on YouTube and Facebook. In the main event, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm.

Below are the full results:

* The Dawsons defeated Sal Rinauro and Billy Buck

* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley

* The Wildcards defeated Danny White and Mims

* James Storm defeated Jocephus

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Tim Storm (NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match)

The full episode can be watched in the video above.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in. We are the little engine that could and to the over 16k combined who watched concurrently on Facebook and YouTube.



We appreciate your time, attention and most of all ?????? for the @NWA#NWAPowerrr returns next Tuesday at 6:05 pic.twitter.com/xInG1pvVmh — David Lagana (@Lagana) October 8, 2019



