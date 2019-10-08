The premiere episode of NWA Powerrr was tonight on YouTube and Facebook. In the main event, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm.
Below are the full results:
* The Dawsons defeated Sal Rinauro and Billy Buck
* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley
* The Wildcards defeated Danny White and Mims
* James Storm defeated Jocephus
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Tim Storm (NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match)
The full episode can be watched in the video above.
"Save your clickbait for someone else..."@RealNickAldis to @JoeGalliNews when he pressed @KamilleBrick for a comment.— NWA (@nwa) October 8, 2019
If you missed #NWAPowerrr, replay available NOW!https://t.co/KRs4DyDI4N pic.twitter.com/3xkJQr6r4F
Thank you to everyone who tuned in. We are the little engine that could and to the over 16k combined who watched concurrently on Facebook and YouTube.— David Lagana (@Lagana) October 8, 2019
We appreciate your time, attention and most of all ?????? for the @NWA#NWAPowerrr returns next Tuesday at 6:05 pic.twitter.com/xInG1pvVmh