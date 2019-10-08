The premiere episode of NWA Powerrr was tonight on YouTube and Facebook. In the main event, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm.

Below are the full results:

* The Dawsons defeated Sal Rinauro and Billy Buck

* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley

* The Wildcards defeated Danny White and Mims

* James Storm defeated Jocephus

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Tim Storm (NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match)

The full episode can be watched in the video above.