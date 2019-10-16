- Above is a preview for yesterday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII on AXS TV. As noted, Impact made the move to AXS TV and next Tuesday will feature a This is Impact! special to introduce the stars of the promotion to new fans. Then on October 29 at 8 pm ET it will be the Impact on AXS TV premiere at 8 pm ET.
- On last night's NWA Powerrr it was announced Into The Fire will be the company's next PPV on December 14. The show will begin at 6:05 pm ET from the GSB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, currently the studio being used for its weekly show. Tickets will go on sale this Friday. TV tapings will then take place on December 15 and 16.
- Wrestling Travel announced as presenting sponsor of GCW's The Collective 2020. Below is the full announcement:
"Wrestling Travel, the industry leader in premium travel services for professional wrestling fans, is now the presenting sponsor of GCW's The Collective. As part of the partnership, Wrestling Travel will be providing exclusive travel and ticket packages to fans from around the world. Packages for The Collective, Presented by Wrestling Travel, can be purchased at www.WrestlingTravel.org beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16th. The Collective takes place April 2-4, 2020 at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida.
The Collective 2020 features promotions and events from around the world, including premier events such as; Joey Janela's Spring Break, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, Black Label Pro and more.
Game Changer Wrestling, as well as several of the world's largest and most popular independent wrestling promotions, join forces once per year to present The Collective. Located at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, The Collective offers upwards of fifteen (15) different events through the course of a single weekend. Showcasing the biggest and most diverse collection of professional wrestling events, The Collective serves as a hub for fans from around the globe. The biggest Mania Weekend experience of all time!
Wrestling Travel is a subdivision of award-winning Invasion Camp Group. Wrestling Travel is an ABTA (Y4841) & ATOL (11052) bonded travel organization, created by passionate and enthusiastic wrestling fans. Additionally, Wrestling Travel serves as the Official Travel Partner of IMPACT Wrestling, Starrcast Events, PROGRESS Wrestling and For the Love of Wrestling, the United Kingdom's largest professional wrestling convention."