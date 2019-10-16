- Above is a preview for yesterday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII on AXS TV. As noted, Impact made the move to AXS TV and next Tuesday will feature a This is Impact! special to introduce the stars of the promotion to new fans. Then on October 29 at 8 pm ET it will be the Impact on AXS TV premiere at 8 pm ET.

- On last night's NWA Powerrr it was announced Into The Fire will be the company's next PPV on December 14. The show will begin at 6:05 pm ET from the GSB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, currently the studio being used for its weekly show. Tickets will go on sale this Friday. TV tapings will then take place on December 15 and 16.

- Wrestling Travel announced as presenting sponsor of GCW's The Collective 2020. Below is the full announcement: