As noted, WWE had indie wrestlers Mike Sydal and Kyle Roberts act as enhancement talents on this week's WWE RAW from St. Louis, billed as The Chicago Cubs - Rizzo (Sydal) and Bryant (Roberts). Wearing Cubs uniforms, they lost a squash match to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

It looks like Rizzo was named after Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Bryant was named after Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. WWE likely had the jobbers named after the MLB's Cubs to get heat from the fans in St. Louis, who are mostly Cardinals fans.

NBC Sports Chicago's official Twitter account for the MLB's Chicago White Sox team tweeted a GIF from the RAW match and wrote, "The Viking Raiders slamming two Cubs is the greatest thing in @WWE #Raw"

The official NBC Sports Chicago Twitter account for the Cubs responded and gave a big endorsement to AEW over WWE.

They wrote, "We like @AEWrestling better anyway."

You can see the related tweets below. Video from the RAW match is above.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes responded to the tweet, as seen below: