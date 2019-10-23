We noted before how FOX is scheduled to air a one-hour "WWE Special" this coming Sunday, October 27 at 2pm ET. There was no word on what the special was about, just the following special from TV guides:

"WWE Special: A profile of some of the greatest stars in wrestling and the sport itself."

In an update, it's been revealed that the broadcast will just be a one-hour "abbreviated version" of the regular SmackDown episode that airs on Friday night on FS1 in the normal timeslot of 8-10pm ET.

This one-hour version of SmackDown is a one-time airing due to SmackDown airing on FS1 on Friday night.

It is interesting to note that WWE edited their announcement on SmackDown airing on FS1 some time this afternoon after 1pm ET. Their article on SmackDown being on FS1 included the line about Sunday's one-hour version of SmackDown. That line has been edited out of the WWE article, but it is still included on the same exact article on the FS1 and FOX websites. That line reads like this:

"A special one-hour, abbreviated version of SmackDown will also air Sunday on FOX following the network's NFL coverage."

As noted, Friday's SmackDown will air on FS1, for one week only, because of MLB World Series coverage on FOX. Below is the current line-up for Friday's show from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO:

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hosts the return of the Firefly Fun House

* Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear live with their Crown Jewel Teams

* Only advertised locally: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Only advertised locally: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Only advertised locally: Appearances by Rey Mysterio and others

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's regular SmackDown episode on FS1 and Sunday's one-hour version.