'Outlaw' Joel Deaton suffered a massive stroke on Friday. According to his sister, he's at the Emory University Hospital ICU and is awake, alert, and talking.

His sister posted the news on his Facebook this afternoon:

"Hey everyone, this is Joel's sister...Joel had a massive stroke Friday and is in the Emory University Hospital ICU. He is awake, alert and talking and he does have movement of his effected side. His prognosis is excellent at this point but he does have a long road ahead of him to get back being and feeling himself. He wanted to let everyone know what happened and where he was. Y'all mean a lot to him and please know he appreciates how much he means to all of you. Please send prayers and good thoughts and as soon as Joel is able, he'll be back on Facebook to let you all know how he's doing."

Joel Deaton has wrestled in NJPW, NWA Tri-State, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions where he wrestled as Thunderfoot.