WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan really "moved the needle" for their MizTV segment with The Miz on this week's RAW season premiere from Phoenix.

Well over 500,000 fans tuned in to see The Nature Boy and The Hulkster return to RAW, but then tuned out right after the segment was over, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE's nostalgia segments often do good numbers but the Flair - Hogan MizTV segment did better than usual.

As noted, Monday's RAW season premiere drew an average of 2.571 million viewers, up from last week's 2.210 million viewers, and the best red brand viewership since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 12, which drew 2.729 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.701 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.372 million), the second hour drew 2.592 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.213 million) and the final hour drew 2.416 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.044 million). You can read our full ratings report by clicking here.