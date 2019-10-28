- Paige is no longer affiliated with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors after tonight's RAW. As seen in the video above, the show opened with Paige praising Asuka and Kairi Sane in the ring but they turned on her and Asuka sprayed her with the green mist. Paige had been managing Asuka and Sane until she was forced to undergo another neck surgery back in August. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Paige next.

This attack happened before RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch won a non-title match over Sane. Asuka and Sane will now go on to Wednesday's WWE NXT episode to defend their titles against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Eric Young and Mojo Rawley

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, WWE hit a social media milestone of 50 million YouTube subscribers this past Friday. As seen below, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon re-tweeted the video of Superstars thanking fans for the milestone and also thanked fans.

She wrote, "The @WWE YouTube page has officially reached 50 million subscribers! A huge THANK YOU to the @WWEUniverse for continuing to 'like' and subscribe, we wouldn't be here without you!"

