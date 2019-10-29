- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in St. Louis.

- WWE is teasing a segment with Finn Balor for this week's WWE NXT episode. Balor turned heel last week and attacked Johnny Gargano, allowing The Undisputed Era to also take out Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted this teaser for tomorrow:

Will Finn Bálor explain his actions? Last Wednesday, Finn Bálor shocked the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano out of nowhere and left Tommaso Ciampa to be demolished by The Undisputed ERA. Bálor's brutal actions have left NXT fans with one burning question on their minds: Why? Will we get an answer from the former NXT Champion?

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter this week and included some praise for Charlotte Flair when sharing a photo from the recent WWE 2K20 commercial shoot. Heyman said one day Charlotte will not be known as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but Flair will be known as Charlotte's father.

Heyman wrote, "One day, @MsCharlotteWWE will not be known as @RicFlairNatrBoy's daughter. #RicFlair will be known as #Charlotte's father. And he wouldn't have it any other way! Oh … by the way ... That's not a prediction … that's a spoiler!"

