WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are set to appear on tonight's SmackDown episode.

As seen below, Heyman announced that he and Lesnar are still backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after appearing at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference earlier today, where it was announced that Lesnar will face Cain Velasquez in a non-title match in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

It's interesting to note that Lesnar is appearing on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown as he is not eligible for a selection until Monday's RAW from Denver. WWE announced this week that Lesnar is in the pool of Superstars that are up for potential picks on Monday, not tonight.

Stay tuned for updates from tonight's WWE SmackDown and picks from the WWE Draft.