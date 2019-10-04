As seen in the tweet below from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the new stage and set for WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

This confirms that WWE is moving forward with different sets for both RAW and SmackDown. The new blue brand set will be revealed on tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Remember to join us tonight for live coverage of the big SmackDown FOX premiere, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the blue carpet special. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young