On Friday's SmackDown, Charlotte teamed up with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to take on Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Charlotte would make Bayley tap out to the figure-eight for the win.

During the match, Banks had her lip busted open, which you can see in the photo below. On her Instagram Story, Banks showed a photo of her stitched up lip with the caption, "I'm suing."

Banks will take on Lynch for the title inside the cell at tonight's Hell in a Cell PPV. Bayley defends her title against Charlotte.