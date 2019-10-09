- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of fans and talents discussing their love for the WWE NXT brand, and why they are NXT 4 Life. The video was filmed outside of Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida before last Wednesday's episode. Rapper Wale, Cathy Kelley, and others are featured.

- WWE stock was down 1.58% today, closing at $66.63 per share. Today's high was $68.22 and the low was $65.26.

- It's being teased that a new challenger for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will be declared on tonight's NXT USA Network episode. As seen below, a graphic for the storyline features Dakota Kai, Taynara Conti, Io Shirai, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah, Xia Li, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Kacy Catanzaro, who has reportedly been away from the brand as her future is up in the air. Baszler retained her title over Candice LeRae last week.

WWE posted the following teaser for Baszler and tonight's episode: