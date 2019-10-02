- "Hangman" Adam Page lost to PAC at tonight's AEW Dynamite after PAC caught Page with a lowblow that led to the black arrow and brutalizer submission. The lowblow came when Earl Hebner was distracted (after almost being taken down by both wrestlers) and didn't see the illegal move. After the match, Page commented on Twitter, "Who in the hell hired EARL HEBNER?"

- SCU announced Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be in the AEW Tag Team Tournament, which will determine the promotion's first champions. Daniels and Kazarian will take on the Best Friends in the first-round.

- Despite getting attacked by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho after his victory over Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes was back to work backstage, as seen in the photo below. Cody would come out near the end of tonight's show to get in a few shots on Jericho. The two will meet for the AEW World Championship on November 9 at AEW Full Gear.

