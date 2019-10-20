Chris Sabin, Swoggle, Kylie Rae, Jay Bradley, Tyler Matrix (OVW), and Tony Gunn (OVW) are backstage at tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV, according to PWInsider.

No word on if they will have any role on tonight's show, although the 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match still has some surprise entrants.

The show is coming from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois, join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!

Below is the card for tonight's event:

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Impact X-Division Championship (Ladder Match)

Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Ace Romero

Impact World Tag Team Championship

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rhino & Rob Van Dam

20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA

Winner chooses any championship match.

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus

