R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.
Truth captured the WWE 24/7 Title from Sunil Singh after both were eliminated from the 20-man Battle Royal on the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show, which was won by Humberto Carrillo.
Truth is now a 21-time 24/7 Champion. Singh won the title back on the October 21 RAW by pinning Truth.
Below are a few shots from today's title change at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
#RTruth @RonKillings baby back The #247Championship from @SinghBrosWWE #WWECrownJewel #Kickoff #BattleRoyale #USChampionship pic.twitter.com/WnjJPi0btJ— Benji ?? ???? ???? #TeamVirginTonic #TeamBrasCass (@BenjiHJ) October 31, 2019
R-Truth wins back the 24/7 Championship. Cue running around the ring! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/gC0uP9aPZV— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 31, 2019