R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.

Truth captured the WWE 24/7 Title from Sunil Singh after both were eliminated from the 20-man Battle Royal on the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show, which was won by Humberto Carrillo.

Truth is now a 21-time 24/7 Champion. Singh won the title back on the October 21 RAW by pinning Truth.

Below are a few shots from today's title change at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: