- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Bayley debut a new look and entrance before winning back the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair. Bayley destroyed her trademark Bayley Buddies before the match and told everyone to go screw themselves after the match. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley asking Bayley about what went down.

"Cathy, did you hear me out there today? Right now, 5 seconds ago. To the fans, I said, 'Screw all of you', and that includes you," Bayley said to Cathy.

- The dark main event segment after last night's WWE 205 Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas saw Randy Orton and Kevin Owens team up to take out several cruiserweights. Owens vs. Orton was set to begin until Tony Nese and Drew Gulak interrupted them and had words, then a brawl. Ariya Daivari tried to attack Orton from behind but Orton hit him with the RKO. Mike Kanellis then took the mic but was quickly hit with a RKO and a Stunner to end the show.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter after this week's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown and tweeted on his future with the company. Matt was not included in the Draft Pool for SmackDown, and is not included in the Pool for Monday's RAW. Brother Jeff Hardy was also left out.

Matt noted that he is now a free agent, per the rules announced by WWE. There's no word yet on if Superstars who were left out of the Draft Pools are eligible to become free agents.

Matt tweeted, "Sorry, ladies & gents.. I wasn't included the the #WWEDraft pool for either #SDLive or #RAW. According to the @WWE draft rules, I'll now be considered a free agent. Guess I better starting thinking hard about who I'm gonna sign with next."

