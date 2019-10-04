Randy Orton took to Twitter last night and challenged The Rock to a WrestleMania 36 match.

"@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who's the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you're cooking," Orton wrote.

Orton and The Rock will be under the same roof for tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere in Los Angeles, but it's likely that nothing will come of the tweet.

You can see Orton's full tweet below: