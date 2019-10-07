Randy Orton took to Twitter and praised Ali for the RKO counter he performed during their match at last night's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which Orton won.

Orton wrote, "Have to give it to @AliWWE, one of the best counters I've seen. But in the end ... you know how it ends. #KeepWatching"

Orton gave Ali more props when responding to a HIAC tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who was asking fans their thoughts on Hell In a Cell. Orton responded, "[email protected] had a hell of a #RKO counter...."

You can see Orton's full tweets below, including their responses to WWE's poll on favorite HIAC matches from the 2019 pay-per-view:

