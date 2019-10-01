Rapper Wale will be appearing on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The rapper, who is a noted WWE fan, took to Twitter today and said he will be with The Street Profits as they face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for the titles.

He tweeted, "breaking news I'll be on @WWENXT tmrw on @USA_Network at 8pm ... we gettin to it .. wit @AngeloDawkins an @MontezFordWWE. Please believe we want all the smoke!!!"

Montez Ford responded to Wale's announcement and wrote, "SMOKE WILL BE DELIVERED. LIVE."

Wale, who often attends pro wrestling events and hosts his own WaleMania events during WrestleMania Weekends, appeared on the July 4, 2017 SmackDown episode to host a rap battle between The Usos and The New Day. He also did guest commentary work on WWE 205 Live in 2018. The Grammy nominee is known to make wrestling references in his songs.

You can see the tweets from Wale and Ford below: