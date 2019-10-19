It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing on Monday's RAW.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter today and said he was headed to Cleveland for Monday's show from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Flair said the people are dying to see a real man, which could be a reference to his trademark battle with WWE over "The Man" nickname for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

He wrote, "Just Got Done Starting The @ATLUTD Playoff Game And Getting Ready To Head To Cleveland, Ohio For Raw Monday Knowing That Cleveland Is Dying For The Sight Of A Real Man! WOOOOO!"

WWE has not officially announced Flair for Monday's RAW, and there's no mention of the appearance on the WWE events website or the arena website. As we've noted, Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan have been announced for next Friday's SmackDown, which is the final blue brand show before WWE Crown Jewel, and they have been added to next Monday's RAW episode on October 28, which is the Crown Jewel go-home show. There's no word yet on if Hogan will be at Monday's RAW from Cleveland, but we will keep you updated.

Team Flair vs. Team Hogan is almost finalized for the Crown Jewel card. The ten-man match currently has five participants for Team Hogan - Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable. Team Flair currently includes Captain Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The final participants will be revealed soon.

Flair made the tweet about RAW following his special appearance at the Major League Soccer game between the Atlanta United Football Club and the New England Revolution, which is Round One of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. The game is being held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Flair lives in the area.

You can see Flair's full tweet below along with another tweet from the Atlanta United FC account:

Just Got Done Starting The @ATLUTD Playoff Game And Getting Ready To Head To Cleveland, Ohio For Raw Monday Knowing That Cleveland Is Dying For The Sight Of A Real Man!

WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Z62oZx6NhE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 19, 2019