WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on WWE's new "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves and teased that he may get involved in the big ten-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Nature Boy revealed that he's been medically cleared for physical action.

"I've been cleared, by the way Corey," Flair said. "That's a secret, I've been cleared. I've got a medical release. So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is, man. I'll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!"

Thursday's match will see Team Flair (Captain Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura) do battle with Team Hogan (Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, Rusev, Ricochet) in a ten-man match.

It's unlikely that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will get too involved on Thursday as he's been using a single crutch to get around, but he could always hit Flair with a punch or something minor like that.