Ring of Honor announced that they are moving their Texas tour to June 5 and June 6 instead of November 9 and November 10.

ROH officials cited operational conflict as the primary reason for the reschedule. The June 5 event will be in Dallas at Gilley's and the June 6 event will be in San Antonio at the Aztec Theatre.

Fans who already bought tickets will be provided with full refunds. They also have the option to use the tickets for the June 5 and June 6 events.

The meet and greet events will still be happening on November 9 in Dallas and November 10 in San Antonio. Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, and ROH World TV Champion Shane Taylor have already been announced for those events. ROH will be announcing locations and more talent in the coming days.