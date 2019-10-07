Next week's WWE RAW from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado will see RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend their titles against The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar.

The title match on next week's RAW comes after The Viking Raiders defeated Roode and Ziggler in a non-title match on this week's show.

Next Monday's RAW will also feature the end of the 2019 WWE Draft. Stay tuned for updates on plans for the show.

Below are a few shots from tonight's non-title match on RAW from Bakersfield, CA: