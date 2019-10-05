ROH Death Before Dishonor took place last Friday from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas where Rush became the new ROH World Champion after defeating Matt Taven.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the PPV only brought in 800 buys, ROH's previous PPV, Best in the World, did around 3,500 and ROH PPVs typically do between 3,500 and 5,000.

This is only looking at the traditional PPV buys for the show, fans could also watch via FITE and ROH HonorClub, but those numbers aren't made public.

Dave Meltzer speculated that ROH was built on having good matches (and still do have quality matches) but so do a lot of other promotions these days, noting AEW, NXT, and NJPW. The feeling is the promotion may have lost its niche with the fans, Meltzer noted the ticket sales for the PPV were "nonexistent."

ROH Final Battle is up next on December 13 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. ROH is currently holding a Number One Contender Tournament with the winner taking on the ROH World Champion at the upcoming PPV. The semis and finals will take place at Glory by Honor in New Orleans on October 12. The semis are: PCO vs. Dalton Castle, and Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal.