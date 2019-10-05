

A video package is shown highlighting Rush & Jeff Cobb recently winning the All Stars versus Champions match after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to highlights from Center Stage.

Highlights are shown of Felino, Okumura & Silas Young defeating Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom) at Center Stage with Josh Woods taking notes at ringside.

Josh Woods is shown talking on his phone backstage. Woods talks about Silas having been proud of him. Silas Young shows up. Young checks the notes Woods was taking. Young questions if these are his notes before putting out a cigarette in the notes. Young says that he thinks it's time for him to get a new notebook as he walks off.

The Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) make their entrance. Sal Rinauro & Michael Stevens are in the ring.

Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) vs. Sal Rinauro & Michael Stevens

Moses & Kaun attack their opponents before the bell. Kaun drives Stevens into the corner. Moses launches Rinauro onto the mat. Kaun connects with a running elbow strike to Rinauro. Moses & Kaun hit their Promise Land finisher in Stevens. Moses & Kaun hit their Promise Land finisher on Rinauro, slamming him on to Stevens. Kaun pulls Rinauro onto Stevens. Kaun pins both of his opponents for the quick win in under a minute.

Winner: Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype Glory By Honor.

Quinn McKay is backstage with Jeff Cobb. McKay asks Cobb what his strategy is in his match tonight. Cobb says that his strategy is to win. He wants to be the last man their because the last man standing gets a shot at Matt Taven. Cobb talks about Matt Taven having given him his first pinfall loss, so he needs his win back.

only pinfall loss when they met on June 28.

Master and Machine (Griff Garrison and Marcus Kross) vs. The Tate Twins (Brandon and Brent)

Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) make their entrance. The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent), formerly The Boys, make their entrance.

Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) vs. The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent)

Kross and Brent lock up. Brent takes Kross to the mat with a headlock takeover. Kross locks in a headlock, Brent rolls him backward to get out of it. Later in the match, Brandon goes for a chokeslam on Kross, Kross flips out of it. Kross strikes Brandon in the midsection. Brent rolls Kross up for a two count. Brent goes for a springboard. Garrison catches Brent and powerbombs him while Kross simultaneously connects with a springboard Ensiguri on him. Brandon breaks a pin attempt by Kross on Brent. Garrison runs towards Brandon, Brandon pulls the top rope down to send Garrison to ringside. Brandon hits a cross-body to the outside on Garrison. Brandon drives his shoulder into Kross from the apron. The Tate Twins hit a modified double face-buster on Kross. Brent pins Kross for the three count.

Winners: The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent)

Jay Lethal is shown backstage. Lethal questions why anyone on the roster would agree to a Defy Or Deny match, as they could be denied ever having a shot at the Champion, as long as that person is still Champion. Lethal says that the answer is because the Ring Of Honor Championship is just that important. Lethal says that tonight is his night.

Kenny King makes his entrance (accompanied by Amy Rose). Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb make their entrances. ROH World Champion (as of this taping) Matt Taven makes his entrance. If Matt Taven wins, whoever is eliminated last of his opponents in the match can not earn a title shot while he is still Champion. If one of his opponents win, they earn a future title shot.

Defy Or Deny Elimination Match:

Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal

Taven has words with all of his opponents. King, Lethal and Cobb all strike Taven several times. Lethal strikes King. Cobb chops Taven. Cobb runs towards Taven, Taven pulls the top rope down to send Cobb to ringside. King sends Lethal out of the ring. Taven takes the eye of King. Taven takes King to the mat with a headlock takeover. King sends Taven to the ropes. Taven hits a shoulder block on King. Later in the match, Amy Rose grabs the ROH World title belt at ringside. Lethal grabs the title from her and sets it on the mat. Lethal tells her to leave. Rose makes her exit. Taven grabs the title and strikes Cobb with it. The referee disqualifies Taven from the match for an elimination. As the referee is talking to Taven, King strikes Lethal with the title belt.

King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Lethal. King pins Lethal to eliminate him. King takes the back of Cobb. King goes for a Royal Flush, Cobb gets out of it. King ducks a clothesline attempt by Cobb. King rolls Cobb up with his feet on the ropes for a two count. King ducks another clothesline attempt by Cobb. King connects with a series of kicks to Cobb. Cobb ducks a clothesline attempt by King. Cobb hits a German Suplex on King. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on King. Cobb pins King for the final elimination.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb celebrates as the show comes to a close.