A video package is shown with highlights of the Global Wars tour after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to a match between Barbaro Cavernario and Rush.

Barbaro Cavernario and Rush make their entrances.

Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario

Cavernario goes for a handshake, Rish kicks his hand away. Cavernario locks in a headlock, Rush sends him to the ropes. Cavernario goes for a shoulder block, Rush no sells it. Cavernario slaps the chest of Rush. Rush hits an arm-drag on Cavernario. Cavernario hits an arm-drag on Rush. Later in the match, Rush strikes Cavernario in the midsection. Rush sends Cavernario to the corner. Rush runs towards Cavernario, Cavernario moves out of the way. Rush connects with a boot to the face of Cavernario. Cavernario does the worm before running towards Rush. Rush hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Cavernario. Rush hits his Bull's Horns finisher on Cavernario. Rush pins Cavernario for the win.

Winner: Rush

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype Glory By Honor.

Dalton Castle is shown backstage. Castle talks about knowing what it feels like to be World Champion. Castle says he's going to put do everybody in the tournament (to determine the Number One Contender for Final Battle).

Marty Scurll is shown backstage. Scurll talks about having done pretty much everything there is in professional wrestling. Scurll talks about having wrestled at the Tokyo Dome and Madison Square Garden, yet somehow the Ring Of Honor World Championship has escaped him. Scurll says that maybe if he doesn't win the ROH World Championship, maybe he isn't who he claims to be.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to highlights.

Highlights are shown of Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeating Stuka Jr., Triton & Caristico during the Global Wars tour.

Highlights are shown of Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King & Flip Gordon) defeating Team CMLL (Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Okumura & Rey Bucanero) during the Global Wars tour.

Okumura, Hechicero & Rey Bucanero make their entrance. Volador Jr., Caristico & Stuka Jr. make their entrance.

Okumura, Hechicero & Rey Bucanero vs. Caristico, Volador Jr. & Stuka Jr.

Hechicero takes Stuka to the mat with a side roll. Stuka hits a modified arm-drag on Hechicero. Later in the match, Hechicero elbows Volador. Hechicero sends Volador onto the second rope using his legs. Hechicero his a cross-body to the back of Volador. The fight continues on the top turnbuckle. Volador hits a Hurricanruna from off the top rope on Hechicero. Volador pins Hechicero for the win.

Winners: Caristico, Volador Jr. & Stuka Jr.

Caristico, Volador Jr. & Stuka Jr. celebrate as the show comes to a close.