A video package is shown highlighting Rush defeating Matt Taven for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to highlights.

Highlights are shown of Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) defeating Dragon Lee & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship in Las Vegas.

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham are shown backstage. Lethal talks about having to face PJ Black in the first round of the tournament to determine the #1 Contender to the ROH World Championship. Lethal talks about not having prepared for PJ Black, who originally wasn't even in the tournament (Black replaced Bandido).

Highlights are shown of Angelina Love defeating Kelly Klein for the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship in Las Vegas.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype Glory By Honor.

More highlights are shown from Death Before Dishonor.

PJ Black is shown outdoors. Black talks about being in the #1 Contender tournament for the ROH World Championship. Black talks about his first round opponent being Jay Lethal. Black calls Lethal a Ring Of Honor legend.

Highlights are shown of Coast To Coast's LSG & Shaheem Ali defeating Shinobi Shaddow Squad in Las Vegas.

Coast To Coast's LSG & Shaheem Ali are shown outdoors. LSG talks about how they are established and they are stars in this company. Ali says they are coming for the Champions. Ali says that if you have the belts, they are coming to get them.

Quinn McKay is shown backstage with Tracy Williams. McKay questions Williams about his plan for his match with Flip Gordon. Williams talks about Flip choosing No Disqualification as the match type. Williams says that if he gets Flip one on one, he will end this all, weapons or not. Williams tells Flip to come prepared, because he will. Williams says that he is going to send Flip to the shelf for good this time, so that he never has to see his stupid face again.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype Flip Gordon versus Tracy Williams for next week's show.

Coast To Coast's Shaheem Ali & LSG make their entrance. Silas Young and Josh Woods make their entrance.

Coast To Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods

Young and Woods play rock, paper, scissors to determine who will start the match. Young wins with paper over Woods' rock. Young and LSG lock up. Young and LSG exchange wrist locks. Young goes for a Suplex, LSG turns it into a roll-up. Young and LSG exchange several two counts as they fight for momentum. Later in the match, Woods hits a German Suplex on LSG. Young runs towards Ali in the corner, Ali gets his boot up. Young runs towards Ali again, Ali pulls the top rope down to send Young to ringside. Ali connects with a Pump Kick to Woods. Woods sends Ali to the corner. Woods sends Ali into an assisted Cutter by Young. Young pins Ali for the win.

Winners: Silas Young & Josh Woods

Highlights are shown of Marty Scurll defeating Colt Cabana to advance in the #1 Contender Tournament at Death Before Dishonor.

Highlights are shown of PCO defeating Kenny King to advance in the #1 Contender Tournament at Death Before Dishonor.

Highlights are shown of Dalton Castle defeating Mark Haskins to advance in the #1 Contender Tournament in Las Vegas.

PJ Black and Jay Lethal (with Jonathan Gresham) make their entrances.

#1 Contender Tournament - First Round Match:

Jay Lethal vs. PJ Black

Lethal and Black shake hands. They lock up. Black locks in a waist-lock, Lethal reverses it into a wrist-lock. Black takes Lethal to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Later in the match, Black goes for a Springboard 450 Splash from off the top rope, Lethal rolls out of the way, Black lands on his feet. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Black. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher, Black catches him with a waist-lock. Lethal elbows Black in the face several times. Black moves out of the way of another Lethal Injection attempt by Lethal.

Lethal ducks another clothesline attempt by Black. Lethal again attempt his Lethal Injection finisher, Black catches him and goes for a modified back-suplex. Lethal flips out of it and lands on his feet. Lethal superkicks Black. Lethal hits a Cutter on Black. Lethal finally is able to hit his Lethal Injection finisher on Black. Lethal pins Black for the three count.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Lethal and Black shake hands after the match. Lethal celebrates as the show comes to a close.

