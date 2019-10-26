

A video package is shown highlighting Flip Gordon attacking Tracy Williams at SummerCard after the usual ROH signature video package before more highlights are shown of Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon, Brody King & PCO) defeating Lifeblood (Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins & Bandido) in Chicago.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype the feud between Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams.

A video package is shown on ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is shown having an impromptu press conference. Taylor talks about how his name should be everywhere and until that happens he is not signing a new deal.

Dalton Castle is in the ring with Quinn McKay and some Boys (not The Boys) and Joe Hendry. Castle is drinking a mimosa. Hendry does karaoke, with lyrics mocking and parodying Castle shown on the tron. Castle throws his drink in Hendry's face and makes his exit. Hendry attacks the Boys that Castle brought with him.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to a match.

Joe Hendry makes his entrance. Hendry has a notepad and pen and signs autographs at ringside. Dom Kubrick is in the ring.

Joe Hendry vs. Dom Kubrick

Hendry takes Kubrick to the mat with a waist-lock. Hendry Suplexes Kubrick. Hendry pins Kubrick for a one count. Later in the match, Hendry connects with a pair of elbow strikes to Kubrick. Hendry hits a DDT on Kubrick. Hendry clotheslines Kubrick. Hendry pins Kubrick for a two count. Hendry goes for a scoop slam, Kubrick escapes it. Kubrick connects with a knee strike to Hendry. Kubrick ascends the turnbuckles. Kubrick hit a cross-body from off the top rope on Hendry. Hendry rolls through and hits a Fallaway Slam on Kubrick. Hendry locks in the Hendry Lock on Kubrick. Kubrick taps out.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Jenny Rose is shown backstage. Rose talks about Angelina Love not being honorable. Rose talks about how she won't stop until she becomes Champion and puts an end to The Allure.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype next week's ROH Women Of Honor World Championship Match between Angelina Love, Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose.

Highlights are shown of Mark Haskins defeating Rhett Titus during the Global Wars tour.

Kenny King and Rhett Titus are shown backstage. King calls Rhett soft. King questions why Titus is here, shouldn't he be home breastfeeding his son. Titus says at least he didn't get knocked out by a punk-a** camera man.

The Kingdom's Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan are in the ring. Taven has a microphone. Taven talks about how seven years ago, he was here. Taven talks about how the evolution of wrestling was happening in Ring Of Honor at that time. Taven talks about how he is going nowhere, he is here to stay. Taven talks about how he has a Championship to get back, and this Kingdom will rise again.

The Allure's Mandy Leon and ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Angelina Love are shown backstage. Love questions Leon on why after having pinned the Champion months ago, why it took her so long to get a title shot. Leon says that she has no idea why they are throwing two people at her like it's no big deal. Leon talks about this being the age of The Allure and nobody is taking this gold away from them.

The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan are shown laid out backstage.

Tracy Williams of Lifeblood begins to make his entrance. Flip Gordon of Villain Enterprises attempts to attack him on the stage. Williams sees it coming and strikes Gordon several times as the bell rings.

No Disqualification Match:

Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

Gordon ducks a clothesline attempt by Williams. Gordon strikes Williams with a black kendo stick. Gordon rolls Williams into the ring. Gordon grabs a steel chair. Williams dropkicks the chair into Gordon. Later in the match, Williams connects with a double axe handle from off the ring apron to the back of Gordon at ringside. Williams pulls Gordon up to the top turnbuckle. Gordon strikes Williams several times. Gordon slams Williams head off the top turnbuckle. Williams hits a piledriver from off the top turnbuckle through a table on Gordon. Williams pins Gordon for the win.

Winner: Tracy Williams

ROH World Champion Rush is briefly shown backstage. Rush says that nothing happens until he says it happens as the show comes to a close.

