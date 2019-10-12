Tonight Glory By Honor in New Orleans took place at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Below are the full results:

* Silas Young defeated Big Daddy Yum Yum, Jace Valor, Bu Ku Dao, Matt Lancie, Brian Johnson, Shaheem Ali, LSG, Silas Young, Josh Woods, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas, Cheeseburger, Kenny King (w/ Rose), and Joe Hendry (Battle Royal, Winner Gets A Shot At The ROH World Title)

* PCO defeated Dalton Castle (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Semi-Finals)

* Marty Scurll defeated Jay Lethal (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Semi-Finals)

* Shane Taylor (c) defeated J. Spade (ROH TV Championship Match)

* Kelly Klein defeated Angelina Love (c) (Women of Honor World Championship Match)

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Luke and PJ Hawx (ROH World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham

* LifeBlood defeated Villain Enterprises

* RUSH defeated Silas Young (ROH World Championship Match)

* PCO defeated Marty Scurll (Final Battle No. 1 Contender Finals)