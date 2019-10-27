The ROH Honor United tour finished in Bolton today at the University of Bolton Stadium. In the main event, RUSH defeated Jeff Cobb to retain the ROH World Championship.

Below are the full results:

* Joe Hendry defeated Silas Young by DQ

* Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle defeated Silas Young and Rampage Brown

* Mandy Leon defeated Molly Spartan

* Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon defeated Lucky Kid and Kyle Fletcher

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Brat Pack and Kenny King and Hikuleo (ROH World Tag Team Championship Match)

* PCO defeated Jay Lethal by DQ

* Flamita defeated Mike Bailey

* Shane Taylor (c) defeated Matt Taven, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins (ROH TV Championship Match)

* RUSH (c) defeated Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship Match)