ROH Honor United was in Newport at the Newport Centre in Wales. In the main event, ROH Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb defeated PCO and Colt Cabana.

Below are the full results:

* Mike Bird defeated Fraser Thomas (Dark Match)

* Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon defeated Bandido and Tracy Williams

* Silas Young and Rampage Brown defeated The Brat Pack

* Hikuleo defeated Dalton Castle

* WOH Champion Kelly Klein defeated Lana Austin

* Shane Taylor defeated Danny Jones (ROH TV Championship Match)

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham and Lucky Kid and Kyle Fletcher (ROH Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mark Haskins (with Vicky Haskins) defeated Kenny King (with Amy Rose)

* ROH Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb defeated PCO and Colt Cabana

Tomorrow Ring of Honor ends their UK tour in Bolton at the University of Bolton Stadium.