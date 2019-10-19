- Above is new video of WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interviewing the cast of Netflix's new "Dolemite Is My Name" movie. Truth talks to Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

- The Miz recently spoke with UK Metro and said being the father to two baby girls has not changed how he feels about his WWE career. The A Lister said being in the ring brings him so much joy, and he's not ready too hang up the boots.

"No," Miz responded when asked if being a dad was making him reevaluate his WWE career. "I'm working as hard as I possibly can to make sure my two daughters – as well as my wife and myself – get to lead the life that we love to lead. And I love working, I really do. It makes me happy, it makes my wife happy, and as long as my family's happy, that's all that matters."

- As noted, Roman Reigns is the new Team Captain for Team Hogan for the ten-man match against Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. Reigns took to Twitter after last night's SmackDown, as seen below, and posted his backstage interview with comments on the Crown Jewel match.

"Being the #BigDog means youre ready for the big fight and that's what I'm bringing to #WWECrownJewel. #CaptainUce," he wrote.

Reigns said he feels bad that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was unable to "step up and maintain" but he was the best choice to choose as his replacement. As noted, the storyline is that Rollins pulled out of the match because he will be defending in a Falls Count Anywhere match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt the same night.

The ten-man Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match is almost finalized as WWE has confirmed the five participants for The Hulkster - Captain Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable. The Nature Boy's team currently includes Captain Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The final participant will be revealed soon. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be at ringside for the match in Saudi Arabia.

