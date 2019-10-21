- As noted, a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air, featuring Kane. Above is a preview clip with Kane recalling how his first WWE Title win was overshadowed by the infamous Hell In a Cell bump by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998.

- Roman Reigns may have suffered a minor injury or some sort of stinger during the main event of today's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. That match saw Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeat Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a Steel Cage. At one point during the match, Reigns took a hard bump between the cage wall and the ropes. Reigns went on to help finish the match, but appeared to be hurting on his way up the ramp. Reigns reportedly signaled to a medic and a WWE official that he was hurt, and they spoke with him as he returned to the backstage area. Stay tuned for updates on Reigns' status.

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will be hosting a Holiday Toy Drive through their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, beginning on Friday, November 1. The drive will culminate with a live pro wrestling show at the Create A Pro school in December. Full details will be released soon but they tweeted the following from their podcast account today: