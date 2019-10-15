Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about his battle with leukemia and the people who helped him through his journey. "The Big Dog" considers current WWE 24/7 Champion, Ron "R-Truth" Killings, one of his closest friends behind the scenes.

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with the Usos, he's like blood to me," Reigns explained. "We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all-time."

Killings has an impressive career behind him, including being the first-ever, and still the only, recognized African-American NWA World Heavyweight Champion in history. Reigns is happy to see Truth continue receiving opportunities in WWE so that future generations can watch a master performer at work.

"I know our very passionate, hardcore fans are very familiar with his talent and they've seen his body of work, but it just makes me so happy that everyone is getting to see it now," Reigns said. "Truth can be silly, he can be serious, he can do it all. He's like that in real life, too. Truth is one of the most positive, charismatic people to be around. He enjoys being kind to people. He's a real-life babyface."

Reigns' hope for the future as people continue having to battle various forms of cancer is that others will step up as a support system for those in need, like Truth and many others did for him.

"Give hope. I was knocked down and I got back up," Reigns stated. "Real life happens, but there is never a problem in leaning on each other for support. That's how I got through. Have people's back and continue to help people, and I'm going to do the same."