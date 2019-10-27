- As noted, WWE reached 50 million subscribers on YouTube. In the video above, The Miz, New Day, AJ Styles and others thank the fans.

- WWE Network News reported a new Table for 3 will be on the way this Monday after RAW on the WWE Network. The episode will feature WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, and JBL.

- Roman Reigns will take on "King" Baron Corbin on this Friday's SmackDown, and sent along a message to Corbin before hand. "A short weekend before a LONG week of kicking @BaronCorbinWWE's ass ALLLL over the world. You have a receipt coming from #WWEBackstage last night. ...And your crown and cape still look dumb." Corbin attacked Reigns on Friday's WWE Backstage, the two will also cross paths on Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel in the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair 5-on-5 match.