WWE has announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title against Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown episode from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The match was made after a back & forth between Sami Zayn and Reigns earlier today, which Nakamura chimed in on.

Sami fired the first tweet and mentioned how he and Nakamura were drafted together after Reigns.

He wrote, "Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown. Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal. - SZ"

Reigns responded and issued a challenge.

He wrote, "Don't concern yourself with the Big D Sami [laughing emoji] but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1...you know where to find me. And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown"

That's when WWE made the match official and Nakamura responded to the "Big D" comments.

"Are we talking about same thing? If the Big Dog wants to play, I 'll allow him to come into #MyYard with #treats," Nakamura said.

You can see the full exchange below:

Don't concern yourself with the Big D Sami ?? but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1...you know where to find me.



And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown https://t.co/6vgIAvilKe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 17, 2019